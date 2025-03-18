The first Security Center opened in Zaporizhzhia: what are its functions
Kyiv • UNN
The first Security Center, which will serve 13 settlements, has started operating in Zaporizhzhia. It includes a community police officer, a fire brigade, a dispatch center and a shelter.
The first Security Center has appeared in the Zaporizhzhia region, which will serve 13 settlements of the region. A community police officer and a fire brigade will serve in this place. UNN writes about this with reference to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Igor Klymenko.
Today, together with the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, we opened a modern building of the Center in one of the communities. In just a few days, a community police officer and a local fire brigade will serve here
The minister said that the construction of this Center lasted seven months. In addition to boxes for transport, there is a dispatch center, a rest room and a shelter.
The SES and the National Police have already conducted several months of training for personnel, the units are provided with everything necessary: equipment, equipment, transport
The Minister also thanked the leadership of the region and local authorities for the implementation of this initiative. Klymenko noted that the opening of such Security Centers throughout the country will significantly speed up response and strengthen communication between emergency services.
Security in Ukraine begins with security in each of the communities
Addition
In the Zaporizhzhia region, energy services continue to work on restoring power supply in the Kushugum community. Electricity supply has already been restored in Malokaterynivka.
Yesterday, it was informed that the terrorist army attacked one of the front-line communities in the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 3,000 subscribers were left without electricity.