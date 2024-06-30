The first round of parliamentary elections takes place in France

France is holding the first round of early parliamentary elections. The vote could pave the way for a right-wing populist government - according to polls, the right-wing nationalist National Rally is leading. This was reported by UNN with reference to RTBF and Tagesschau.

Details

On Sunday, the first round of early parliamentary elections began in France. According to public opinion polls, President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist forces are expected to be defeated by right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen.

In recent polls, the struggle for the podium looks like this: 35 to 37% of the vote is attributed to the Front national (FN) and its allies, 29% to the New People's Front (consisting of 4 different parties) and 19% to the National Front (FN). Also, 5% is likely for the camp (Renaissance, MoDem, Horizons) of President Macron.

According to some polls, the FN even has the prospect of gaining an absolute majority in the National Assembly. However, there are still many variables.

Voter turnout is expected to reach record levels due to the importance of the vote. This is likely to result in several dozen candidates being elected in the first round. The question before the second round, which will take place on July 7, is how many candidates may withdraw to prevent the FN candidate from winning.

