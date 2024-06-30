The first round of parliamentary elections takes place in France

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 77381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98129 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177010 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222670 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137237 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365081 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180860 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149162 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197667 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 77381 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 78689 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98129 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6284 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9954 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14372 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35609 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37345 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The first round of parliamentary elections takes place in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20212 views

France held the first round of early parliamentary elections, in which right-wing nationalist parties, such as the National Rally, are leading in polls against President Macron's centrist forces.

The first round of parliamentary elections takes place in France

France is holding the first round of early parliamentary elections. The vote could pave the way for a right-wing populist government - according to polls, the right-wing nationalist National Rally is leading. This was reported by UNN with reference to RTBF and Tagesschau.

Details

On Sunday, the first round of early parliamentary elections began in France. According to public opinion polls, President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist forces are expected to be defeated by right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen.

In recent polls, the struggle for the podium looks like this: 35 to 37% of the vote is attributed to the Front national (FN) and its allies, 29% to the New People's Front (consisting of 4 different parties) and 19% to the National Front (FN). Also, 5% is likely for the camp (Renaissance, MoDem, Horizons) of President Macron.

According to some polls, the FN even has the prospect of gaining an absolute majority in the National Assembly. However, there are still many variables.

Voter turnout is expected to reach record levels due to the importance of the vote. This is likely to result in several dozen candidates being elected in the first round. The question before the second round, which will take place on July 7, is how many candidates may withdraw to prevent the FN candidate from winning.

Le Pen supports arming Ukraine, but says "no to French troops"19.06.24, 16:50 • 29181 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40