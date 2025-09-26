The first IDP family purchased housing under the "eOselia" program in the Kyiv suburbs - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
The state compensated 70% of the down payment and monthly loan payments at "SKY BANK", and also covered the costs of document processing.
The first family in Ukraine among internally displaced persons (IDPs) purchased housing under the "eOselia" program. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.
Details
Donetsk resident Heorhiy left his native city, occupied by Russians, for Kyiv in 2014. There he met his future wife Olha - they had a daughter, Valeriia.
The family lived in rented apartments all these years, and then received their own home in the village of Chaika, in the suburbs of Kyiv.
Since September, the "eOselia" program has become more accessible for IDPs and residents of frontline territories. The state compensates 70% of the first mortgage payment and 70% of monthly loan payments during the first year, and also covers the costs of processing documents (up to UAH 40,000). The family took advantage of these conditions, taking out a loan from "SKY BANK"
She added: Heorhiy and Olha's family applied through the "Diia" application and received approval for their own home.
We strive to make housing accessible to even more Ukrainians, especially those who have lost their homes due to the war. We expect that this year, 9.5 thousand IDP families and residents of frontline regions will receive loans under the program.
Recall
Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko previously reported that over three years of the state program "eOselia", more than 20 thousand families have purchased their own homes. The total amount of issued loans amounted to almost UAH 35 billion.