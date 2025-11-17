$42.040.02
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
02:33 PM • 8902 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 13219 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 14572 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 17389 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 18489 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41449 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25069 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19268 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21583 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
The first AMG "universal" developed independently of Mercedes was spotted in camouflage during tests in the Alps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The first SUV developed by AMG independently of Mercedes was spotted during tests in the Alps. This electric SUV has a bold design and is preparing to compete with the Lotus Eletre and Porsche Cayenne EV.

The first AMG "universal" developed independently of Mercedes was spotted in camouflage during tests in the Alps

The first "universal" developed by AMG independently of Mercedes has a bolder design, featuring extended fenders and the style of a "fast" four-door SUV.

UNN reports with reference to Motor1.

Details

Automotive paparazzi spotted a new unnamed SUV during tests in the Alps. Developed by AMG independently of Mercedes, the "universal" looked large and powerful - one that "is preparing to compete with the Lotus Eletre and the first-ever Porsche Cayenne EV."

The new model is without a powerful V-8, but under the camouflage, extended fenders are hidden, which clearly indicate that this is not an ordinary car for shopping trips.

Without a sister Mercedes model, AMG has the freedom to push a bolder design

- writes Motor1.

This refers to an SUV-analog of a four-door car, which was presented a few months ago as the GT XX concept. The basis of the new "universal" was developed exclusively for electric vehicles. Power will be provided by three axial electric motors developed by Yasa, a company owned by Mercedes.

How many customers will appreciate the artificial theatricality of the hidden fenders under the camouflage remains to be seen. Experts are already confident that AMG SUVs with internal combustion engines "are not going anywhere," and this new model will simply join the lineup, not replace an existing one.

Addition

Motor1 also reports on a supersedan with 1341 horsepower and a top speed of 223 miles per hour (360 km/h), which is expected to appear next year.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Trend
Brand
Porsche
Electricity