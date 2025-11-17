The first AMG "universal" developed independently of Mercedes was spotted in camouflage during tests in the Alps

The first "universal" developed by AMG independently of Mercedes has a bolder design, featuring extended fenders and the style of a "fast" four-door SUV.

UNN reports with reference to Motor1.

Details

Automotive paparazzi spotted a new unnamed SUV during tests in the Alps. Developed by AMG independently of Mercedes, the "universal" looked large and powerful - one that "is preparing to compete with the Lotus Eletre and the first-ever Porsche Cayenne EV."

The new model is without a powerful V-8, but under the camouflage, extended fenders are hidden, which clearly indicate that this is not an ordinary car for shopping trips.

Without a sister Mercedes model, AMG has the freedom to push a bolder design - writes Motor1.

This refers to an SUV-analog of a four-door car, which was presented a few months ago as the GT XX concept. The basis of the new "universal" was developed exclusively for electric vehicles. Power will be provided by three axial electric motors developed by Yasa, a company owned by Mercedes.

How many customers will appreciate the artificial theatricality of the hidden fenders under the camouflage remains to be seen. Experts are already confident that AMG SUVs with internal combustion engines "are not going anywhere," and this new model will simply join the lineup, not replace an existing one.

Addition

Motor1 also reports on a supersedan with 1341 horsepower and a top speed of 223 miles per hour (360 km/h), which is expected to appear next year.

