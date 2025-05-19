The Finnish Foreign Minister called for lowering the price ceiling on oil and imposing duties on all exports from Russia

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has stated that sanctions pressure on Russia needs to be increased, including by lowering the price cap on oil and introducing new tariffs on all Russian exports to the European Union. This was reported by Finnish media, writes UNN.

Details

According to Valtonen, one way would be to lower the price cap on Russian oil from the current $60 per barrel. She noted that the market price of oil has fallen in recent weeks, and therefore the price ceiling should be lowered.

I would say it could be 40 bucks. But at this stage, any step down is good - Valtonen said.

In particular, this means that Russian oil can be transported for sale on Western tankers only if the price of oil is less than $60 per barrel.

Finland last proposed lowering the price cap in January along with other Nordic and Baltic countries. The price limit is set by the G7 countries. According to Valtonen, many G7 countries are ready to lower the price limit, but the issue depends on the United States.

Now we are waiting for the US position on this issue: do they want to hit Russia hard or not - the minister explained.

According to Valtonen, Finland's position is clear.

We hope that Russia will be hit hard. It is waging a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine and does not seem to understand any soft diplomacy, but prefers force - she added.

Valtonen also stated that she had presented her EU colleagues with an agreement that would aim to introduce customs duties on all products exported from Russia to the EU.

We will also have to pay much more for all petroleum products imported from Russia - Valtonen said.

According to Valtonen, there is also significant support in the US Senate for the system being prepared, under which the United States will impose import duties of up to 500 percent on entities that purchase Russian oil.

In addition, all of Russia's largest oil companies should be sanctioned. According to Valtonen, the EU is already taking measures, but the United States also needs to intervene - the minister said.

Reminder

Recently, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, announced that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. According to her, this is not about the 17th package that has been talked about recently.