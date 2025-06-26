$41.790.08
The finalists of the European Football Championship 2025 (U-21) have been determined: who will meet in the decisive match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

England and Germany will meet in the final of the European Youth Football Championship (U-21) on June 28 at 22:00 Kyiv time. England defeated the Netherlands 2:1, and Germany defeated France 3:0 in the semi-finals.

The finalists of the European Football Championship 2025 (U-21) have been determined: who will meet in the decisive match

The finalists of the European Football Championship (U-21), which is taking place in Romania, have been determined. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The England team was the first to qualify for the final, defeating the Netherlands team with a score of 2:1. Elliot scored twice for the winners.

In the second semi-final, the German team, thanks to goals from Weiper, Woltemade and Gruda, defeated the French team 3:0.

Thus, England and Germany will meet in the final of the 2025 European Youth Championship. The decisive match will take place on Saturday, June 28. The match starts at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Recall

The youth national team of Ukraine, losing in the final match of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship to the Netherlands (2:0), stopped their performances in the tournament. According to the results of three rounds, the "blue-yellow" team scored 3 points and 3rd place in the group.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
