The finalists of the European Football Championship (U-21), which is taking place in Romania, have been determined. This is reported by UNN.

The England team was the first to qualify for the final, defeating the Netherlands team with a score of 2:1. Elliot scored twice for the winners.

In the second semi-final, the German team, thanks to goals from Weiper, Woltemade and Gruda, defeated the French team 3:0.

Thus, England and Germany will meet in the final of the 2025 European Youth Championship. The decisive match will take place on Saturday, June 28. The match starts at 22:00 Kyiv time.

The youth national team of Ukraine, losing in the final match of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship to the Netherlands (2:0), stopped their performances in the tournament. According to the results of three rounds, the "blue-yellow" team scored 3 points and 3rd place in the group.

