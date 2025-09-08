The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics

James Vanderbilt's courtroom drama "Nuremberg," which recreates the first international tribunal against Nazi leaders, is receiving high critical acclaim and is already being called a potential Oscar contender, primarily due to Russell Crowe's brilliant performance and Leo Woodall's breakthrough role. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

As stated in the Variety article, the film "Nuremberg" combines historical accuracy with the psychological tension of a modern thriller. The plot centers on the trials of Nazi leaders, which raise complex questions about justice, morality, and human evil.

A significant role in the drama is played by actor Russell Crowe, who, according to Variety, surpasses his own works of recent years, embodying Hermann Göring, Hitler's deputy, with an inimitable charisma and horror.

The actor mastered German specifically for the role, and his scenes with the army psychiatrist played by Rami Malek are full of intensity and drama.

Equally impressive is the young actor Leo Woodall, who played the tribunal's interpreter. His emotional performance, language study for the role, and the psychological depth of his character solidify him as a contender for a "Best Supporting Actor" nomination.

In addition to the acting, "Nuremberg" stands out for its high production level: the set design recreates the claustrophobic atmosphere of the courtrooms, and Dariusz Wolski's cinematography transports the viewer into a realistic historical context. Vanderbilt's screenplay, adapted from Jack El-Hai's novel "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist."

Variety writes that in the current political context, the film gains special relevance: it shows how democracies resist internal and external threats, and forces the viewer to reflect on whether justice is possible in a world where evil has a human face.

According to critics, "Nuremberg" has every chance of becoming not only a worthy contender in acting nominations, but also a candidate for the title of best film of the season.

