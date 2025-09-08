The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 6484 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 30344 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 22841 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 20071 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 23014 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24875 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25791 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29110 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41081 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62942 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
58%
753mm
Popular news
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52848 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 51153 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 63480 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 28961 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 8252 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 8256 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 63491 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 51162 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52857 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139543 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 218 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 63491 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 36690 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 40825 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 72202 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

James Vanderbilt's courtroom drama "Nuremberg," which recreates the tribunal of Nazi leaders, is receiving high praise from critics. The film features performances by Russell Crowe as Hermann Göring and Leo Woodall, who played the interpreter.

The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics

James Vanderbilt's courtroom drama "Nuremberg," which recreates the first international tribunal against Nazi leaders, is receiving high critical acclaim and is already being called a potential Oscar contender, primarily due to Russell Crowe's brilliant performance and Leo Woodall's breakthrough role. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the Variety article, the film "Nuremberg" combines historical accuracy with the psychological tension of a modern thriller. The plot centers on the trials of Nazi leaders, which raise complex questions about justice, morality, and human evil. 

A significant role in the drama is played by actor Russell Crowe, who, according to Variety, surpasses his own works of recent years, embodying Hermann Göring, Hitler's deputy, with an inimitable charisma and horror.

Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe

The actor mastered German specifically for the role, and his scenes with the army psychiatrist played by Rami Malek are full of intensity and drama.

Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year26.08.25, 16:17 • 77168 views

Equally impressive is the young actor Leo Woodall, who played the tribunal's interpreter. His emotional performance, language study for the role, and the psychological depth of his character solidify him as a contender for a "Best Supporting Actor" nomination.

Leo Woodall
Leo Woodall

In addition to the acting, "Nuremberg" stands out for its high production level: the set design recreates the claustrophobic atmosphere of the courtrooms, and Dariusz Wolski's cinematography transports the viewer into a realistic historical context. Vanderbilt's screenplay, adapted from Jack El-Hai's novel "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist."

"Alice in Borderland" returns: Netflix announces season 3 of the Japanese series08.07.25, 14:34 • 5439 views

Variety writes that in the current political context, the film gains special relevance: it shows how democracies resist internal and external threats, and forces the viewer to reflect on whether justice is possible in a world where evil has a human face.

According to critics, "Nuremberg" has every chance of becoming not only a worthy contender in acting nominations, but also a candidate for the title of best film of the season.

Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202503.09.25, 16:20 • 19728 views

Stepan Haftko

UNN Lite
Netflix