The FPU and the Veterans Council discussed cooperation in employment, rehabilitation and health improvement

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The trade union movement can play an important role in supporting veterans, in particular by protecting their social and labor rights and involving sanatorium and resort infrastructure in health improvement and rehabilitation programs. This was stated by Serhii Byzov, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, at a meeting with the Council of War Veterans for the Independence of Ukraine under the Ministry for Veterans Affairs, UNN reports.

We discussed how to combine efforts to support those who defended our state and are now returning to civilian life. For the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, this issue is of particular importance, since protecting working people and their social and labor rights, as well as creating decent conditions for work and life, is the foundation of our activities - Serhii Byzov noted.

According to him, during the meeting the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the area of veterans' employment, ensuring proper working conditions, preserving labor guarantees, and integrating former service members into work teams. Particular attention was paid to preventing discrimination against veterans in the workplace.

Another area was the rehabilitation and health improvement of veterans and their family members. The meeting participants considered ways to involve sanatorium and resort infrastructure in the relevant programs and also discussed support for veterans' families, particularly children.

The development of the veterans' movement at the local level was also discussed. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is ready to facilitate the establishment of new branches of veterans' councils in the regions, using its own organizational infrastructure and opportunities for cooperation with communities.

I am convinced that the trade union movement can play an important role in supporting veterans. We have experience in protecting social and labor rights, an extensive infrastructure, and opportunities to join forces with state institutions and veterans' organizations - the head of the FPU emphasized.

He added that a veteran should not be left alone to search for the assistance they need, and therefore existing resources and experience must be combined to make support for former service members and their families more accessible and effective—from rehabilitation and health improvement to employment and the protection of labor rights.

Veterans defended Ukraine's future. Now it is our shared task to take care of their future - Serhii Byzov stated.

The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov