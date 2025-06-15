The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of politicians in Minnesota

After the murder of two Democratic politicians in the American state of Minnesota, the FBI offered a reward for information about the criminal, who is still hiding from justice.

UNN reports with reference to MSNBC.



Details

FBI offers reward for attacks on politicians in Minnesota.

The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information that will help arrest 57-year-old Vance Bolter, who is wanted in connection with the "targeted political assassination" of a member of the Minnesota state legislature and her husband.

The person involved is also connected to a second shooting, which injured two more people.

What is known about the attack in Minnesota

On Saturday, two Minnesota state legislators were attacked in their homes.

Drew Evans, the head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that the police received a call at 02:00 local time about an incident at Hoffman's house. Another call to the police came at 03:35, when officers were checking Hortman's house.

As a result of the attack, one politician died and another was seriously injured.

An armed assailant killed Minnesota House of Representatives member Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home. According to the investigation, he also fired "numerous shots" at state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, who were injured.

Police are looking for the suspect, Vance Luther Bolter, who remains at large.

A shootout occurred between the suspect and the police at Hortman's house in Champlin. The attacker fled. He is currently wanted.

Officials said the attacker was posing as a police officer, driving a vehicle similar to a police car, and using a badge and uniform.

The attacks have drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum. President Donald Trump said that "such horrific violence will not be tolerated."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota, called it "an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy."

Let us remind you

A list with the names of abortion specialists, human rights defenders and Minnesota legislators was found in the suspect's car. A Father's Day card was also found in a bag of ammunition.

The Minnesota Patrol Service discovered "No Kings" leaflets in the car of the suspect in the armed attack on politicians. Organizers canceled protests after the attack on two legislators.