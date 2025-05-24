The FBI conducted a large-scale special operation against drug dealers from the darknet: 270 arrests

$41.500.06
6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine
06:14 AM • 3948 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 71984 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 83977 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 61881 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 76351 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 66970 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52849 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51867 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46923 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170978 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Russian forces shelled Donetsk region: three dead, five wounded, destruction

May 23, 09:41 PM • 5654 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

May 23, 09:59 PM • 20748 views

Trump announced a military parade in Washington on his birthday

May 23, 10:51 PM • 6346 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 10112 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

02:43 AM • 10752 views
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 71984 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170978 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 265167 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 345398 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 332036 views
Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

Kash Patel

Emmanuel Bonne

Kyiv

Kyiv Oblast

Italy

Donetsk Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 10192 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 11682 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 16115 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 25317 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 27910 views
Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Forbes

9K720 Iskander

The FBI conducted a large-scale special operation against drug dealers from the darknet: 270 arrests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

The FBI conducted a large-scale operation against drug dealers in the darknet, arresting 270 people. 144 kg of fentanyl were seized, one kilogram of which is enough to kill 500,000 people.

The FBI conducted a large-scale special operation against drug dealers from the darknet: 270 arrests

In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a special operation against a number of leading darknet drug dealers who were selling, among other things, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. A total of 270 arrests were made, UNN writes with reference to Forbes.

Details

"As part of Operation RapTor, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia arrested 270 darknet vendors, buyers, and administrators," the FBI said.

In total, almost 144 kg of fentanyl were seized. It is specified that one kilogram of this drug, according to the FBI, can kill about 500 thousand people.

"Cowardly hiding on the Internet, these traders sowed chaos throughout our country and directly fueled the fentanyl crisis and gun violence affecting our American communities and neighborhoods. But the ease and availability of their crimes ends today," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

The FBI reported that the special service has significantly increased its efficiency in combating crime operating through the darknet in recent times.

"We are trying to ensure the safety of people. We have become very proficient at identifying the individuals behind these trading platforms, regardless of their role, whether they are an administrator or a seller, a money launderer or even a buyer," said Aaron Pinder, head of the Organized Crime Unit at the FBI headquarters, responsible for the work of the FBI's Joint Criminal Task Force on Opioids and the Darknet.

It is specified that this special operation will not be the end of drug trafficking on the darknet. However, the arrest of major players in this criminal market, including darknet administrators and buyers, will certainly slow down this mechanism for some time.

Supplement

The authorities of Italy and Albania conducted a large-scale operation against drug trafficking. Millions of euros, thousands of kilograms of drugs were seized, and arrest warrants were issued for 52 suspects.

In 2024, mortality from overdoses in the US fell by 27%, reaching the lowest level since 2019. Experts warn that funding cuts could halt the positive momentum.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Kash Patel
Forbes
Albania
Italy
United States
