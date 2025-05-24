The FBI conducted a large-scale special operation against drug dealers from the darknet: 270 arrests

In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a special operation against a number of leading darknet drug dealers who were selling, among other things, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. A total of 270 arrests were made, UNN writes with reference to Forbes.

Details

"As part of Operation RapTor, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia arrested 270 darknet vendors, buyers, and administrators," the FBI said.

In total, almost 144 kg of fentanyl were seized. It is specified that one kilogram of this drug, according to the FBI, can kill about 500 thousand people.

"Cowardly hiding on the Internet, these traders sowed chaos throughout our country and directly fueled the fentanyl crisis and gun violence affecting our American communities and neighborhoods. But the ease and availability of their crimes ends today," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

The FBI reported that the special service has significantly increased its efficiency in combating crime operating through the darknet in recent times.

"We are trying to ensure the safety of people. We have become very proficient at identifying the individuals behind these trading platforms, regardless of their role, whether they are an administrator or a seller, a money launderer or even a buyer," said Aaron Pinder, head of the Organized Crime Unit at the FBI headquarters, responsible for the work of the FBI's Joint Criminal Task Force on Opioids and the Darknet.

It is specified that this special operation will not be the end of drug trafficking on the darknet. However, the arrest of major players in this criminal market, including darknet administrators and buyers, will certainly slow down this mechanism for some time.

Supplement

The authorities of Italy and Albania conducted a large-scale operation against drug trafficking. Millions of euros, thousands of kilograms of drugs were seized, and arrest warrants were issued for 52 suspects.

In 2024, mortality from overdoses in the US fell by 27%, reaching the lowest level since 2019. Experts warn that funding cuts could halt the positive momentum.