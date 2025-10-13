$41.600.10
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4782 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
02:15 PM • 6996 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 7710 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 11164 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12456 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16854 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
11:18 AM • 13518 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27546 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
October 13, 08:59 AM • 31799 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7008 views

Ihor Dubyna, head of the Odesa Regional Mental Health Medical Center, spoke about the use of ketamine therapy in Ukraine. It is considered only when standard methods of treating depression are ineffective.

The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.

Ketamine therapy can be considered not as a primary method, but only when standard treatment methods, such as for depression, have not yielded results. This was stated to a UNN journalist by Ihor Ihorovych Dubyna, head of the structural unit of the Odesa Regional Mental Health Medical Center, who also spoke about its application in modern clinical practice in Ukraine.

What is ketamine

Ketamine is a drug that was originally developed as an anesthetic for medical and veterinary purposes. However, its specific properties, such as hallucinogenic effects and the ability to induce an altered state of consciousness, also made it popular in the illegal sphere. Discussions about ketamine continue, both in scientific circles and among the public.

Mechanism of ketamine therapy

Dubyna explained that ketamine does not act like conventional antidepressants — it does not affect serotonin or dopamine, but "reboots" the brain's networks through glutamate, the main excitatory neurotransmitter.

It blocks specific receptors (NMDA) on inhibitory neurons, resulting in a brief "surge" of glutamate in the brain. This surge activates other receptors (AMPA) and triggers internal processes that stimulate the production of growth factors (including BDNF) and proteins that form new synapses. As a result, brain cells begin to interact actively again, improving communication between areas responsible for emotions and motivation.

- Dubyna said.

Who and when should be prescribed ketamine therapy

Dubyna emphasized that ketamine therapy can be considered not as a first-line treatment, but only when standard treatment methods, such as for depression, have not yielded results — that is, in treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

In Ukraine, its use in psychiatry is possible only in a hospital, off-label, under strict medical supervision, with the patient's written informed consent, and in compliance with the rules for handling controlled substances.

- Ihor Ihorovych noted.

Application of ketamine therapy in Ukraine

In modern clinical practice in Ukraine, the use of ketamine therapy is limited and irregular, primarily implemented within private medical institutions, experimental programs, or research initiatives, and is not included in approved standards or protocols for psychiatric care. Thus, the use of ketamine for the treatment of depressive or post-stress disorders in Ukraine should currently be considered as isolated, off-label, and experimental use in specialized clinical settings.

- Dubyna said.

How appropriate is ketamine therapy for combating PTSD

According to Dubyna, it can only be considered an experimental or auxiliary method in narrowly defined cases.

Data from some clinical studies are described, where ketamine shows a temporary reduction in PTSD symptoms (in particular, hyperarousal and avoidance) during the first 1–2 weeks, but the long-term effect has not been confirmed.

- Dubyna noted.

Let's add

Self-medication is dangerous, so you should always consult a doctor for accurate diagnosis and treatment, especially for mental disorders. This publication is for informational purposes only.

Psychologist explained the difference between a panic attack and an acute stress reaction

Addition

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) has approved ketamine-based drugs for the treatment of depression in clinical settings, while calling for more active research into other psychedelic drugs.

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine