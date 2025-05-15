The Eurozone has outlined the timeline for the launch of the digital euro

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 518 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 380 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 14890 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50759 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74164 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143679 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136823 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267518 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102973 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71628 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44208 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146422 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213782 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267518 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211974 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5564 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12339 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 61149 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119594 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69874 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The Eurozone has outlined the timeline for the launch of the digital euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The European Central Bank expects all decisions regarding the digital euro to be made by the beginning of next year. The launch of the currency is expected in two to three years after that.

The Eurozone has outlined the timeline for the launch of the digital euro

The European Central Bank, the central bank of the eurozone, hopes to make all political decisions by the beginning of next year to issue a digital euro, and then it will take two to three years to launch the currency, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said on Thursday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The ECB has been working on a digital version of the euro for many years, but progress has been slower than expected, mainly because legislation to allow the bank to start operating has not yet been passed, the publication notes.

However, the financial turmoil following the election of Donald Trump as US President, as noted, has increased the urgency, amid Europe's reliance on large US companies for most digital payments, which is a potential vulnerability.

I hope that everything will be done by the beginning of next year, at the beginning of next year. We need legislation, and after that two to three years will be enough to launch the digital euro

- Cipollone said at a conference when asked about the timing of the development of the legal framework.

Unlike card payments such as Visa or Mastercard, consumers paying with digital money will reportedly have a direct claim on the central bank, and their funds will be similar in function and security to cash.

This, it is noted, will allow customers to make direct payments in both online and offline formats.

Cipollone said a key obstacle is getting a political agreement from EU member states, but that could be achieved by the summer. The work of the European Parliament may take a little longer, he added.

Asked whether Trump could speed up the process, French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, speaking at the same event, said it had strengthened the ECB's resolve.

White House has not ruled out using gold reserves to buy bitcoins26.03.25, 17:02 • 24274 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Mastercard
Euro
European Central Bank
European Parliament
Donald Trump
Europe
Brent
$64.21
Bitcoin
$102,042.30
S&P 500
$5,880.51
Tesla
$337.29
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,208.66
Ethereum
$2,502.40