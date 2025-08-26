The European Commission reacted to the proposed changes regarding aid to Ukrainians in Poland

EU countries should provide social and medical support to Ukrainians if they do not have enough of their own resources for this. This was stated at a briefing by European Commission spokesman Markus Lammer, in response to a question about the relevant legislative initiative in Poland, writes UNN.

Details

"We have seen reports regarding the bill. The European Commission does not comment on bills," said spokesman Markus Lammer.

At the same same time, he emphasized: "Regarding temporary protection and the temporary protection directive in general, our position is well known. Since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has been ready to support Ukraine and its people, and we will continue to do so for as long as it takes."

The spokesman reminded that EU member states approved the extension of temporary protection in July until 2027.

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027

At the same time, he noted that "the level of social and family benefits varies from member state to member state."

Member States must provide, if the beneficiaries themselves do not have sufficient resources, people enjoying temporary protection with the necessary assistance in the field of social welfare, medical care and means of subsistence. However, the temporary protection directive does not provide for the amount or minimum threshold of social assistance, its level remains with the Member States - Lammer pointed out.

Addition

This is how the European Commission spokesman commented on the new initiative of Polish President Karol Nawrocki regarding assistance to Ukrainians, according to which financial assistance 800+ to children should be provided only to those Ukrainians who work, and the same applies to healthcare.

