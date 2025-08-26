The European Commission reacted to the proposed changes regarding aid to Ukrainians in Poland

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 1538 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 25991 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 14875 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 24362 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 15810 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 89905 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 49292 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 51106 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 172158 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 94404 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 47802 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 48450 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 62047 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 49757 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 20827 views
Publications
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 1520 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 24311 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 50968 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 89840 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 144813 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Hanno Pevkur
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 21355 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 63159 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 33025 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 144861 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 78883 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol
Ammunition
The Guardian

The European Commission reacted to the proposed changes regarding aid to Ukrainians in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

The European Commission does not comment on draft laws, but supports Ukraine and its people. EU member states have extended temporary protection until 2027.

The European Commission reacted to the proposed changes regarding aid to Ukrainians in Poland

EU countries should provide social and medical support to Ukrainians if they do not have enough of their own resources for this. This was stated at a briefing by European Commission spokesman Markus Lammer, in response to a question about the relevant legislative initiative in Poland, writes UNN.

Details

"We have seen reports regarding the bill. The European Commission does not comment on bills," said spokesman Markus Lammer.

At the same same time, he emphasized: "Regarding temporary protection and the temporary protection directive in general, our position is well known. Since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has been ready to support Ukraine and its people, and we will continue to do so for as long as it takes."

The spokesman reminded that EU member states approved the extension of temporary protection in July until 2027.

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 202713.06.25, 14:58 • 60073 views

At the same time, he noted that "the level of social and family benefits varies from member state to member state."

Member States must provide, if the beneficiaries themselves do not have sufficient resources, people enjoying temporary protection with the necessary assistance in the field of social welfare, medical care and means of subsistence. However, the temporary protection directive does not provide for the amount or minimum threshold of social assistance, its level remains with the Member States

- Lammer pointed out.

Addition

This is how the European Commission spokesman commented on the new initiative of Polish President Karol Nawrocki regarding assistance to Ukrainians, according to which financial assistance 800+ to children should be provided only to those Ukrainians who work, and the same applies to healthcare.

Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes25.08.25, 13:23 • 10548 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Karol Nawrocki
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Poland