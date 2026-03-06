European Commission is aware of the detention of Ukrainians in Hungary, but did not provide further comments on the matter

The European Commission stated that they are aware of media reports about Ukrainian citizens detained by Hungary the day before, but they did not provide further comments on this matter, as stated by European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

"We are aware of media reports on this issue, but at this stage we have no further information regarding the events related to the report, and I cannot provide any comments at this stage." - noted the European Commission spokesperson.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles and the illegal detention of the cash collection team's employees in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation of the reasons for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary still had not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens detained in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the captured cash-in-transit teams and Oschadbank vehicles. Ukraine demanded from Hungary the release of its citizens and explanations regarding the detention.

Hungary stated that it had detained Ukrainians with cash-in-transit vehicles in a "money laundering" case. Subsequently, Budapest announced that it had already "expelled" the seven Ukrainians detained with cash-in-transit vehicles.