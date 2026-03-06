European Commission is aware of the detention of Ukrainians in Hungary, but did not provide further comments on the matter

$43.810.09
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 8444 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 10658 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 13114 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 14549 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 13942 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 13019 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20397 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 33205 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35675 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 20116 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 13376 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 15349 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 19309 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 14052 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 5908 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 14072 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 39050 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 70306 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 82876 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 20128 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 18378 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 20691 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 41930 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 48326 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

European Commission is aware of the detention of Ukrainians in Hungary, but did not provide further comments on the matter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The European Commission is aware of media reports about Hungary detaining Ukrainian citizens, but is not providing further comments. This happened after the detention of Oschadbank collectors with a large sum of money and gold.

European Commission is aware of the detention of Ukrainians in Hungary, but did not provide further comments on the matter

The European Commission stated that they are aware of media reports about Ukrainian citizens detained by Hungary the day before, but they did not provide further comments on this matter, as stated by European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

"We are aware of media reports on this issue, but at this stage we have no further information regarding the events related to the report, and I cannot provide any comments at this stage."

- noted the European Commission spokesperson.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles and the illegal detention of the cash collection team's employees in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation of the reasons for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary still had not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens detained in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the captured cash-in-transit teams and Oschadbank vehicles. Ukraine demanded from Hungary the release of its citizens and explanations regarding the detention.

Hungary stated that it had detained Ukrainians with cash-in-transit vehicles in a "money laundering" case. Subsequently, Budapest announced that it had already "expelled" the seven Ukrainians detained with cash-in-transit vehicles.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World