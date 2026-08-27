European Commission has not yet received a letter from EU countries regarding the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The European Commission has not yet received any letter from member states regarding the frozen Russian assets for Ukraine that were reported in the press earlier today, European Commission spokesperson for budget and economy Balázs Ujváry said at a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports.

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"No, we have not received any letter at this point. So, in this regard, I cannot confirm anything. But generally speaking, on this topic, let me just say that this issue has never been taken off the agenda," European Commission spokesperson for budget and economy Balázs Ujváry said in response to a question about whether the European Commission had received a letter from four member states regarding the frozen Russian assets and whether any work had been carried out since last winter.

According to him, this issue "has been on the agenda since the European Council meeting of December 18, last year, which effectively called on the Council of the EU and the European Parliament to continue examining the legal and technical aspects of a potential reparations loan, which would be based specifically on immobilized Russian assets located in the European Union."

"This issue remains on the agenda, and, of course, the European Commission is ready to provide any assistance that may be needed in this context. And I said that if and as soon as we receive such a letter, we will study it carefully and take further action," the European Commission spokesperson emphasized.

"This topic (...) at the European Council last December was one that did not receive sufficient support to advance this option, and, as far as I know, that is where we stopped, and therefore now, if this issue is raised again, we will need to consider it," spokesperson Paula Pinho added.

EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT