The EU will strengthen the inspection of goods from Shein and Temu: what awaits buyers

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 10153 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60513 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101817 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128936 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103512 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113291 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105958 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102361 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111336 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 10153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122656 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128936 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152215 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1782 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111336 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138296 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140074 views
The EU will strengthen the inspection of goods from Shein and Temu: what awaits buyers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108238 views

The European Commission plans to tighten customs control of goods from Asian marketplaces due to dangerous products. It is considering abolishing the exemption from customs duties on imports of goods below 150 euros.

The European Union will strengthen the inspection of goods from Asian marketplaces such as Shein and Temu during customs control. This is reported by The Guardian , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the inspection will take place as part of the European Commission's measures to combat "dangerous products" that have flooded the EU market.

The European Commission believes that billions of low-cost goods entering the bloc annually violate EU laws and that European companies are losing competition because of these goods.

Vice President of the European Commission Hanna Virkkunen said that the growth of e-commerce has led to "many problems" and that the EU must minimize the risks of dangerous goods that "threaten the health and safety of consumers.

Most of these products have been found to be unsafe, counterfeit, or even dangerous, so they often do not meet our standards

- said Henna Virkkunen.

According to the publication, last year the EU received 4.6 billion low-value parcels, equivalent to 12 million per day, which is three times more than in 2022. More than 91% of parcels worth less than 150 euros came from China, where Temu and Shein produce and ship most of their goods.

In a policy paper published on Wednesday, the Commission said it will work with the national customs authorities of the 27 EU member states to focus on unsafe products sold online, including increased market surveillance and testing

- the publication writes.

According to the European Commission, the growth in the number of cheap goods purchased online, usually from Chinese marketplaces, is increasing pressure on customs.

Therefore, the European Commission calls on EU officials to cancel the exemption from duties on imports of goods below 150 euros and proposes to consider introducing a processing fee for retailers to cover the costs of supervising compliance with EU rules.

Chinese banks have limited settlements with sellers on Russian marketplaces

The European Commission is also concerned about the environmental impact of the flow of cheap imports, ranging from pollution associated with the production of goods and transportation to "significant problems" that European authorities face when processing waste. The latter allegedly have to deal with low-quality, toxic or difficult-to-recycle products.

The EU has started talking about tightening inspections after US President Donald Trump imposed a 10% duty on goods from China, thereby banning duty-free delivery of goods to the US that are cheaper than $800.

Recall

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into Temu for possible violations of the Digital Services Act. Preliminary analysis has shown that Temu may have failed to address inappropriate products and risks associated with the design of its platform, such as addictive reward programs, while failing to meet transparency obligations.

Fake global brands and powdered sugar: how dubious dietary supplements are sold through popular marketplaces in Ukraine

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

