The EU will strengthen the fight against illegal migration and create "return centers"
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union plans to create common rules for the deportation of migrants and "return centers" in third countries. This should increase the number of deportations and change the rules for sending asylum seekers.
Details
On Tuesday, March 11, the European Union announced its intention to deport more migrants and create so-called "return centers" in third countries. The plan will provide rules for all member countries so that immigration authorities in one EU country can enforce a deportation order issued by another EU country.
Today, only about 20% of those who have a return decision leave Europe. This is too little
It is noted that the plan will also change the rules to allow EU countries to send rejected asylum seekers to third countries.
EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner said that the so-called deportation centers will only apply to people whose asylum applications have been rejected and will exclude unaccompanied minors, Brunner said. He added that any future agreement should ensure that international law and human rights are respected.
Recall
On March 9, the European Commission stated that it will present a new law on the repatriation of illegal migrants from the EU. Ursula von der Leyen announced the introduction of a "European Return Order" and a ban on entry for deportees.
