The EU may impose sanctions against Lukoil's division in Dubai - media

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34109 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 48976 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48168 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 49032 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44210 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42534 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45733 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84653 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125157 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86616 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
50%
747 mm
Popular news

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 34109 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 48976 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 48168 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 49032 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69661 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50800 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101045 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98140 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109476 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57096 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The EU may impose sanctions against Lukoil's division in Dubai - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1856 views

The European Union is considering sanctions against Litasco Middle East DMCC, a division of Lukoil, for helping the "shadow fleet" that transports Russian oil.

The EU may impose sanctions against Lukoil's division in Dubai - media

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions against Litasco Middle East DMCC, the trading division of Russian oil giant Lukoil PJSC based in Dubai, as part of new sweeping measures targeting Moscow's shadow tanker fleet, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The move, outlined in documents seen by Bloomberg, would be the first time Western governments have attempted to sanction a Litasco unit since the invasion of Ukraine. Its parent company, Lukoil, was the second-largest seller of Russian crude oil in foreign markets last year.

The proposals must be supported by all member states and may change before they are adopted. They are part of the EU's 17th package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, as the bloc seeks to increase pressure on the Kremlin by hitting its energy revenues and ability to wage war against its neighbor.

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation transports more than 60% of Russian oil exports by sea: details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine22.03.2025, 14:58 • 28823 views

Litasco Middle East is under attack for allegedly facilitating the growth of the so-called shadow fleet of vessels carrying Russian oil, according to the proposal. The build-up of old and unregulated tankers has led European capitals to call for tougher sanctions on Moscow's energy revenues in an attempt to pressure Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end his war.

Let's add

In total, the measures will target about 60 individuals and about 150 ships, bringing the number of ships sanctioned by the EU to more than 300, as Bloomberg previously reported.

The list also includes VSK, the largest Russian insurance company, which was blacklisted by British authorities last year, and PJSC Surgutneftegaz, a company that the Biden administration sanctioned before leaving office earlier this year.

Zelensky announced sanctions against Russia's allies and new defense assistance to Ukraine03.05.2025, 22:07 • 6223 views

The latter was the third-largest Russian crude oil exporter, accounting for nearly 12% of last year's sales to foreign markets, excluding former Soviet countries, according to Bloomberg calculations based on industry data.

Litasco as a whole has been recovering in recent months, hiring traders in various offices around the world. The company faced an outflow of staff after Russia launched its invasion in 2022.

The publication recalls that the EU intends to adopt a package of sanctions at the end of this month.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Dubai
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$62.23
Bitcoin
$96,969.10
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,399.16
Ethereum
$1,830.64