The EU denied Ukraine a €220 million grant for farmers — media

The European Union refused Kyiv’s request to provide Ukrainian farmers with €220 million in non-repayable aid due to Russian attacks on Black Sea ports. This is reported by European Pravda, citing European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, support for Ukraine will be provided using existing mechanisms.

We can confirm that we responded to a recent letter from the Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine. In our response, we identified areas of possible support for Ukraine’s agricultural sector using existing mechanisms - Lammert noted.

He reminded that Ukraine "is already receiving interest-rate subsidies on loans for farmers through the Ukraine Plan (Ukraine Facility). At the same time, the European Commission also supports lending programs through intermediaries for Ukrainian banks, which, in turn, provide loans to entrepreneurs and especially farmers.

"These programs can provide assistance to farmers facing a difficult liquidity situation. ... The Commission also supports contacts with Romania, Moldova and the Ukrainian authorities, including companies, to assess the situation regarding alternative transport routes through the \"Solidarity Lanes\", the spokesperson added.

We remind you

Ukraine requested a grant of around €220 million from the EU for farmers. The European Commission confirmed receipt of the request and is monitoring the blockade of the Black Sea.

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