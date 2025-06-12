The EU and Germany allocate 18 million euros for energy efficiency in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Energy Efficiency Fund will receive 18 million euros from the EU and Germany to expand programs in the residential sector. The funds will allow to resume accepting applications and reach more families throughout Ukraine.
The European Union and Germany are providing EUR 18 million to strengthen energy efficiency in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the Energy Efficiency Fund has received strong financial support from the EU and the German International Climate Initiative (IKI).
The new tranche includes investment grants and technical assistance - all to expand programs for the residential sector
It is indicated that thanks to these funds, the Energy Efficiency Fund will be able to accept applications again and cover even more families throughout the country.
"Condominiums remain key partners in implementation - they are the drivers of change on the ground. 75% of housing in the Kyiv region has already been restored. 30,000 buildings were destroyed, 22,000 of which have already been restored," the ministry said.
Recall
The European Investment Bank provides Ukraine with EUR 300 million for the reconstruction of energy and critical infrastructure. The funds will be used for centralized heating, water supply and modernization of social services.
