EU aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation as early as May 20 - media

The European Union aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia as early as May 20, Radio Liberty's Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak announced on Monday on X, writes UNN.

The EU wants the next package of sanctions against Russia, the 17th round, to be agreed at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council on May 20. This is very ambitious, given that it takes several weeks to agree, and nothing new has been presented yet, but it could be a smaller package with some tough measures. - Jozwiak wrote.

17th package of EU sanctions against Russia: head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry calls for a focus on Rosatom, LNG and the "shadow fleet"

Supplement

Work on the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia "has begun, but it is a very early stage", diplomatic circles said as early as March 27.