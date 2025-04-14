EU aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation as early as May 20 - media

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2376 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19510 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16506 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21555 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30775 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64462 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60244 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34084 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59659 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106938 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19472 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52846 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64435 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60222 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167351 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24415 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21354 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22971 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24856 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27479 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

EU aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation as early as May 20 - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3374 views

The EU aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia by May 20. No new proposals have been presented yet, but a smaller package with tough measures is expected.

EU aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation as early as May 20 - media

The European Union aims to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia as early as May 20, Radio Liberty's Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak announced on Monday on X, writes UNN.

The EU wants the next package of sanctions against Russia, the 17th round, to be agreed at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council on May 20. This is very ambitious, given that it takes several weeks to agree, and nothing new has been presented yet, but it could be a smaller package with some tough measures.

- Jozwiak wrote.

17th package of EU sanctions against Russia: head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry calls for a focus on Rosatom, LNG and the "shadow fleet"14.04.25, 12:00 • 2917 views

Supplement

Work on the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia "has begun, but it is a very early stage", diplomatic circles said as early as March 27.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Lithuania
