The escalation at the front is already ongoing, and there's no need to expect anything new. It can only end after peace negotiations. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the program "On the Firing Line," as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of how he interprets the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who stated that "where the foot of a Russian soldier treads, that is Russian," Budanov replied: "Everything is said correctly."

Where they reach, that will be under their control. Do you think no one understands this? I hope everyone understands. And we, as citizens, must draw only one conclusion from this: that we must really defend our state, and not hide from the TCC or something similar. Well, because otherwise, the TCC of the Russian Federation will come, as is happening in the occupied territories. And there it is happening in full swing, believe me. - said Budanov.

He noted that the escalation at the front is already ongoing.

No one will see anything new. Everything you see now – the picture won't change much. Until, shall we say, the end of peace negotiations. - added Budanov.

Recall that

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia "is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation" but insists on "recognizing realities on the ground." Also, according to him, Russia "never questioned Ukraine's right to independence" and called "the situation in Ukraine a tragedy occurring through the fault of the West."