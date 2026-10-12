The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with "banderols." One strike destroyed a building entrance; there may be people under the rubble.
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderoles"; one of the strikes hit a residential building. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the destruction is very serious — an entire entrance collapsed, UNN reports.
Details
According to Terekhov, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderoles."
According to preliminary information, one of the latest strikes hit a residential building — there may be people under the rubble. There is a fire at the site. The destruction is very serious — an entire entrance collapsed
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