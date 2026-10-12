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The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2022 views

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with "banderols." One strike destroyed a building entrance; there may be people under the rubble.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed
Illustrative photo

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderoles"; one of the strikes hit a residential building. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the destruction is very serious — an entire entrance collapsed, UNN reports.

Details

According to Terekhov, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderoles." 

According to preliminary information, one of the latest strikes hit a residential building — there may be people under the rubble. There is a fire at the site. The destruction is very serious — an entire entrance collapsed 

- the mayor of Kharkiv reported.

Five people injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building12.10.26, 09:10 • 3394 views

Antonina Tumanova

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