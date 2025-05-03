The enemy struck 3 settlements in Donetsk region: at least 2 people died and 1 was injured
Kyiv • UNN
On May 3, Russian troops shelled 3 settlements in Donetsk region. Two people were killed in Myrnohrad and Komar, and one person was injured in Kostyantynivka.
Russian troops struck 3 settlements in the Donetsk region on May 3, killing 2 people and wounding 1. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.
At least 2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Donetsk region
In Myrnohrad, the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged 6 private houses. The second victim is a 69-year-old resident of Komar.
Also in Kostiantynivka, 1 person was injured and numerous houses were damaged.
The authorities once again urge everyone to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner!
At night, Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in the Donetsk region, one person was injured. Over the past day, 4 people died and 8 were injured in the region as a result of shelling.