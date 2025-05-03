The enemy struck 3 settlements in Donetsk region: at least 2 people died and 1 was injured

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 16127 views

May 3, 06:30 AM • 38971 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 45276 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 40595 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 59896 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 59049 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM • 54358 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM • 71285 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

May 2, 10:48 AM • 94459 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46531 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

May 3, 08:48 AM • 11251 views

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation

May 3, 09:40 AM • 6668 views

"There are two directions": Zelenskyy spoke about security guarantees and US support

May 3, 09:49 AM • 7630 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

May 3, 10:13 AM • 16523 views

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

02:40 PM • 11917 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 45259 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 30827 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 63878 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 72604 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
May 2, 10:48 AM • 94458 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 27454 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 59041 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 28008 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 31303 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 30528 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The enemy struck 3 settlements in Donetsk region: at least 2 people died and 1 was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

On May 3, Russian troops shelled 3 settlements in Donetsk region. Two people were killed in Myrnohrad and Komar, and one person was injured in Kostyantynivka.

The enemy struck 3 settlements in Donetsk region: at least 2 people died and 1 was injured

Russian troops struck 3 settlements in the Donetsk region on May 3, killing 2 people and wounding 1. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

At least 2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Donetsk region

- the message says.

In Myrnohrad, the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged 6 private houses. The second victim is a 69-year-old resident of Komar.

Also in Kostiantynivka, 1 person was injured and numerous houses were damaged.

The authorities once again urge everyone to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner!

Let's remind

At night, Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in the Donetsk region, one person was injured. Over the past day, 4 people died and 8 were injured in the region as a result of shelling.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
