The enemy struck 234 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and one wounded

During the day, February 27, Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed and one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a 76-year-old woman was killed by a Russian shell in the temporarily occupied village of Nove Pologivske, Polohiv district, and a 53-year-old man was injured as a result of an artillery shelling of frontline Orikhiv.

In total, the Russian army struck 234 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

Nine aviation stations in Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotyno;

They used MLRS 11 times in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne;

27 drones attacked Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne;

It shelled Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Pyatikhatky, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaki and other frontline towns and villages 187 times with artillery.

At least 27 reports were received from victims about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure the statement said.

