US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

About half a dozen shells fired: Russians shelled Nikopol region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29495 views

At night, Russian troops shelled a village in the Nikopol district of Dnipro, firing about half a dozen artillery shells, no casualties were reported.

About half a dozen shells fired: Russians shelled Nikopol region

About half a dozen shells were fired by Russian troops on the night of February 28 at a village in the Myrovska community in the Nikopol region. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of the JMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 28, the Russian military shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery. The Russian army fired about half a dozen shells at one of the villages in the Myrovska community. No one was killed or injured.

"Around midnight, the enemy attacks stopped. The rest of the day was free of attacks in the area. As well as in the whole region - without "arrivals"

the official wrote.

Russians shell a lyceum in Dnipropetrovs'k region27.02.24, 07:36 • 31361 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
