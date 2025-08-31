The enemy strikes Sumy and Chernihiv regions: there is destruction and casualties

In the area of responsibility of OC "North", particularly in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russian invaders are terrorizing the civilian population. They are destroying homes, civilian and critical infrastructure, writes UNN with reference to OC "North".

Details

In Sumy region, from the morning of August 30 to the morning of August 31, Russian occupiers carried out 100 shellings of 36 settlements in the region. One person was injured. In Druzhbivka community, a private residential building was damaged. In Putyvl community - private residential buildings, a car.

in Shostka community, a civilian infrastructure object was damaged;

in Chernihiv region, there were 57 shellings, 112 explosions were heard.

The enemy shelled 24 settlements. In a village of Semenivka community, FPV drones attacked a farm, a grain storage building was on fire.

Twice the enemy attacked objects in Nizhyn district, there is damage to an administrative building in one of the communities. In a village of Koryukivka district, after a drone hit (presumably of "Molniya" type), dry grass was burning.

Addition

Russian troops carried out almost 400 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death and 37 injuries. 382 infrastructure and housing facilities were damaged.

In Dudchany, Kherson region, a 61-year-old man was injured by an enemy drone strike. He sustained blast, traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds.