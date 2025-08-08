$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 74481 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 84139 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 51580 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 105223 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 64713 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 48101 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36206 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 92119 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25700 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
The enemy shelled Nikopol: a woman was killed, a man was also wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

In Nikopol, a 56-year-old woman was killed as a result of shelling; her body was recovered from under the rubble. A 62-year-old man sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized.

The enemy shelled Nikopol: a woman was killed, a man was also wounded

In Nikopol, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, a woman died - her body was recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a destroyed house. A man was also wounded and is currently in serious condition. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, as reported by UNN.

In Nikopol, Russians killed a 56-year-old woman. Rescuers pulled her body from under the ruins of a house destroyed by enemy artillery. A 62-year-old man was wounded. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

- Lysak wrote.

The OVA also reported that several private homes and outbuildings were also destroyed in the settlement.

Russian strike on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia: 62-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed07.08.25, 13:33 • 2410 views

Alona Utkina

War
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast