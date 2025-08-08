The enemy shelled Nikopol: a woman was killed, a man was also wounded

In Nikopol, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, a woman died - her body was recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a destroyed house. A man was also wounded and is currently in serious condition. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, as reported by UNN.

In Nikopol, Russians killed a 56-year-old woman. Rescuers pulled her body from under the ruins of a house destroyed by enemy artillery. A 62-year-old man was wounded. He was hospitalized in serious condition. - Lysak wrote.

The OVA also reported that several private homes and outbuildings were also destroyed in the settlement.

