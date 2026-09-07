The enemy launched 92 drones and "Banderol" munitions at Ukraine; air defense neutralized 71 targets

During the night of September 7, Russian forces launched 92 UAVs at Ukraine, as well as "Bandarol" loitering munitions. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN writes.

Details

Thus, Russia launched Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera decoy drones, "Parody"-type imitation drones, and S8000 "Bandarol" UAVs from the following directions: Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As of 09:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 71 enemy Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs, as well as drones of other types.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 12 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed UAVs (debris) at 1 location.

The enemy attack is ongoing; Russian UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian servicemen in a day — General Staff