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The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian servicemen in a day — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

On September 6, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,540 Russian military personnel. They also destroyed 1,473 UAVs and 591 vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian servicemen in a day — General Staff

During the day on September 6, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated 1,540 Russian military personnel. UNN reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update.

Details

In particular, Russian forces lost 6 armored combat vehicles, 7 multiple rocket launchers, and 51 artillery systems.

The enemy suffered its greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,473 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 591 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 9 ground robotic systems belonging to the Russian Federation.

To remind you

The 17th Army Corps refuted Russia’s claims about the occupation of Novodanylivka.

Zelenskyy called the Donbas issue key to the war with Russia06.09.26, 21:36 • 8158 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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