The enemy is increasing its military presence at sea
Kyiv • UNN
There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea and three in the Mediterranean with the ability to launch 28 Kalibr missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 6 ships have passed through the Kerch Strait.
Details
One hostile ship was observed in the Black Sea, while there are no Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the region. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, which indicates a decrease in enemy activity in this area.
There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that carry Kalibr cruise missiles and can launch a total volley of up to 28 missiles.
During the day, six ships passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the terrorist country, four of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus. Two more vessels were heading for the Sea of Azov, all of them coming from the Bosphorus.
