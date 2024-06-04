The enemy in the Zaporozhye region on 8 settlements inflicted 446 enemy strikes

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37371 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143671 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243669 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172820 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164373 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74984 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110003 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34066 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47493 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234312 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221313 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29906 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112464 views
The enemy in the Zaporozhye region on 8 settlements inflicted 446 enemy strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61980 views

Over the past day, the russian occupation forces struck 446 times on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region, using various weapons, including unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket and artillery systems, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.

Over the past day, the occupation forces have hit 8 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 446 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy air strikes were recorded in Novoandreevka and Levadnoye. At the same time, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Chervonodniprovka, Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Malinovka received 26 attacks from rocket and artillery systems. Another 241 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

Add

During this period, 11 reports of housing destruction were received. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

invaders hit Zaporizhia region 420 times03.06.24, 07:50 • 24606 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
huliaipoleGulyaypole
polandPoland

