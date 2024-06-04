The enemy in the Zaporozhye region on 8 settlements inflicted 446 enemy strikes

Over the past day, the occupation forces have hit 8 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 446 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in Novoandreevka and Levadnoye. At the same time, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Chervonodniprovka, Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Malinovka received 26 attacks from rocket and artillery systems. Another 241 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

During this period, 11 reports of housing destruction were received. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

