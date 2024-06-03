invaders hit Zaporizhia region 420 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 420 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched air strikes on Novoandreevka, Malinovka and Levadnoye.

▪178 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

▪️15 MLRS attacks covered Gulyai-pole, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoe Zaporizhia (Pologovsky district).

▪️ 224 shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabotyn, Levadny, Malinovka and Stepnogorsk.

4 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

Invaders in occupied Zaporizhzhia cut social benefits and increase tax pressure