The enemy fired artillery at the water area of Ochakivska community

Details

It is noted that yesterday, May 3, at 09:29, 09:45, 14:20, 15:29, 16:38, 17:58, 19:03, the enemy fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also at 16:38, the enemy sent a Lancet UAV through the open territory of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.

