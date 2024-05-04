The enemy fired artillery at the water area of Ochakivska community
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery and sent a Lancet drone to the territory of Kutsurubskyi district of Mykolaiv region, causing no casualties.
Yesterday, the Russian army shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery. Also, the Russian military sent a Lancet UAV to the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties, the Mykolaiv RMA reported, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that yesterday, May 3, at 09:29, 09:45, 14:20, 15:29, 16:38, 17:58, 19:03, the enemy fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.
Also at 16:38, the enemy sent a Lancet UAV through the open territory of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.
