The enemy continues to attack Ukrainian ports to destroy the grain corridor: Kiper on yesterday's Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Odesa RSA spoke about yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, which resulted in casualties and damage to infrastructure. The enemy's goal is to close the “grain corridor” and destroy Ukraine's economy.
The head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the causes and consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, UNN reports .
Details
He reminded that yesterday the Russian Federation attacked Odesa, killing one person and wounding eight.
“Warehouses, infrastructure, cranes, and two civilian vessels were also damaged. One of these vessels came under fire for the second time.
We are talking about civilian vessels that have nothing to do with military components,” he clarified.
Kiper also explained how Russia's strikes affect the grain corridor.
“Russia's goal is to close the grain corridor. Its existence has been bothering them for a year.
Today, thanks to our Armed Forces and the President, this corridor is working. But the Russians do not like it. Their goal is to destroy the economy of our country.
At all diplomatic meetings, I constantly address the diplomatic corps. I explain that this is a violation of the conventions on civilian shipping. But everyone just takes note of the information..
All we have to do is give the same response so that the enemy can understand what it's like,” Kiper says.