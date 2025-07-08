The enemy is constantly getting pussy***ked here: Chaus on DRGs in Chernihivshchyna

Russians periodically used the tactic of separate actions by sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Chernihiv region. However, this has not happened for a long time, because the enemy constantly receives a rebuff here. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus to "Novyny.LIVE", as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, the situation is controlled, most of all shelling today is with the use of FPV drones, this is if we talk about the border area. Also, "Shaheds" and Russian missiles fly into the region. - said Chaus.

He commented on whether the enemy is trying to penetrate the region with the help of DRGs.

Periodically, the enemy used the tactic of separate actions by sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This has not happened for a long time, because he constantly getting pussy***ked here. Excuse me, this is a word that can be applied to the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups. His recent actions were unsuccessful, but in fact, the situation, compared to last year and the year before last, has practically not changed. All that has changed is that the enemy has increased the number of shellings of the border area with all types of weapons. - Chaus said.

Russian tricolor installed by enemy on border with Chernihiv region destroyed, situation in border area is under control - General Staff

Addition

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that Russia is trying to use information provocations, including the installation of tricolors in the conditionally "gray zone" near the border, to create the illusion of seizing Ukrainian territories. Such incidents have already been recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.