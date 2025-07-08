$41.800.06
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
01:22 PM
The enemy is constantly getting pussy***ked here: Chaus on DRGs in Chernihivshchyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that the situation in the region is under control, and attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate have not been successful for a long time. The enemy has increased the number of shellings of the border area and uses FPV drones, "Shaheds," and missiles.

The enemy is constantly getting pussy***ked here: Chaus on DRGs in Chernihivshchyna

Russians periodically used the tactic of separate actions by sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Chernihiv region. However, this has not happened for a long time, because the enemy constantly receives a rebuff here. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus to "Novyny.LIVE", as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, the situation is controlled, most of all shelling today is with the use of FPV drones, this is if we talk about the border area. Also, "Shaheds" and Russian missiles fly into the region.

- said Chaus.

He commented on whether the enemy is trying to penetrate the region with the help of DRGs.

Periodically, the enemy used the tactic of separate actions by sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This has not happened for a long time, because he constantly getting pussy***ked here. Excuse me, this is a word that can be applied to the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups. His recent actions were unsuccessful, but in fact, the situation, compared to last year and the year before last, has practically not changed. All that has changed is that the enemy has increased the number of shellings of the border area with all types of weapons.

 - Chaus said.

Russian tricolor installed by enemy on border with Chernihiv region destroyed, situation in border area is under control - General Staff04.07.25, 15:00 • 1415 views

Addition

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that Russia is trying to use information provocations, including the installation of tricolors in the conditionally "gray zone" near the border, to create the illusion of seizing Ukrainian territories. Such incidents have already been recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
