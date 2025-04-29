The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region: houses, cars, garages and infrastructure were damaged

$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 14957 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 41945 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 48346 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 35801 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 30260 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 39878 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 32971 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14801 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 29944 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 76833 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

April 28, 07:13 PM • 6664 views

"This will be a critical week": The State Department revealed details of Rubio's conversation with Lavrov

April 28, 08:11 PM • 5432 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 11570 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

11:32 PM • 6522 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

11:58 PM • 7400 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 22032 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 39867 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 32965 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 29940 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 76827 views
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 16905 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 37417 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 37319 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 144422 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 58494 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region: houses, cars, garages and infrastructure were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

During the day of April 28, the Russians launched 544 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Houses, cars, garages and infrastructure facilities were damaged, but civilians were not injured.

The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region: houses, cars, garages and infrastructure were damaged

During the day of April 28, Russian occupiers launched 544 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the Russian army carried out 7 air strikes on Huliaipole, and 364 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

5 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka. 168 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka

- Fedorov said.

He clarified that during the day, 13 reports were received about damage to houses, cars, garages, and infrastructure facilities. At the same time, no civilians were injured.

Recall

On the night of April 29, a three-story building of a recreation center caught fire in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv as a result of falling debris. One woman received assistance at the scene.

21 kindergartens in Zaporizhzhia region switch to full day: what is known25.04.25, 18:22 • 2392 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ivan Fedorov
