The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region: houses, cars, garages and infrastructure were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
During the day of April 28, the Russians launched 544 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Houses, cars, garages and infrastructure facilities were damaged, but civilians were not injured.
During the day of April 28, Russian occupiers launched 544 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the Russian army carried out 7 air strikes on Huliaipole, and 364 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
5 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka. 168 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka
He clarified that during the day, 13 reports were received about damage to houses, cars, garages, and infrastructure facilities. At the same time, no civilians were injured.
Recall
On the night of April 29, a three-story building of a recreation center caught fire in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv as a result of falling debris. One woman received assistance at the scene.
21 kindergartens in Zaporizhzhia region switch to full day: what is known25.04.25, 18:22 • 2392 views