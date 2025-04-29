The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region: houses, cars, garages and infrastructure were damaged

During the day of April 28, Russian occupiers launched 544 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the Russian army carried out 7 air strikes on Huliaipole, and 364 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

5 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka. 168 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka - Fedorov said.

He clarified that during the day, 13 reports were received about damage to houses, cars, garages, and infrastructure facilities. At the same time, no civilians were injured.

