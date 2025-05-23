The enemy attacked the suburbs of Odesa with drones: there is a victim
In the morning, the enemy attacked the Odesa district with drones, a private house was damaged in the suburbs. The injured man was provided with the necessary medical assistance.
The suburbs of Odesa were attacked by Russian troops with drones in the morning, a house was damaged, and there is one injured person, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, announced on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
In the morning, the enemy attacked the Odesa district with strike drones. A private house was damaged in the suburbs of Odesa, and a man was injured there. Doctors provided him with all the necessary assistance.
According to the head of the RMA, all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.
