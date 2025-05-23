Poltava region was attacked by Russian drones: a company was affected, there is a victim and a power outage
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Poltava region was subjected to a massive drone attack. In the Kremenchuk community, a company building was destroyed, houses were damaged, there are power outages and one person was injured.
The Poltava region was subjected to a large-scale drone attack by Russian troops at night, which destroyed the building of an enterprise, caused a fire, damaged houses, one person was injured and there were power outages, said the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
Tonight, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack. As a result of a direct hit and falling debris in the Kremenchuk community, the building of one of the enterprises was destroyed
According to him, a fire broke out, which was localized by the SES units. The explosive wave damaged 7 private households. Relevant services continue to work to overcome the consequences.
One person was injured, refused hospitalization. Power lines were also damaged. Currently, more than 100 legal and almost 1,800 household consumers are without electricity. In addition, due to damage to power lines by UAV debris in the Poltava district, more than 270 subscribers were left without electricity
According to him, specialists are working to restore power supply.
