The enemy attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones: there is damage to civilian objects

Today, the enemy once again attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

There were no casualties. Civilian and transport infrastructure facilities were damaged. - Kiper reported.

According to him, all authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Law enforcement officers are documenting new war crimes committed by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Power outages, most of Odesa without heat and water: consequences of one of the most massive Russian attacks on Odesa region shown