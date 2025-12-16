$42.250.05
05:02 PM • 2470 views
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 8686 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 10466 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 14330 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 15407 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 20655 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 22524 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 23101 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 27700 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23639 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
The enemy attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones: there is damage to civilian objects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Today, the enemy again attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones. Civilian and transport infrastructure facilities were damaged, there were no casualties.

The enemy attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones: there is damage to civilian objects

Today, the enemy once again attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

There were no casualties. Civilian and transport infrastructure facilities were damaged.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, all authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Law enforcement officers are documenting new war crimes committed by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Antonina Tumanova

