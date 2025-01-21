The enemy attacked the railway infrastructure of Dnipropetrovs'k region: Two employees wounded

A Russian attack on the Dnipro railroad damaged buildings and rolling stock, and injured people.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The railway infrastructure of Dnipropetrovs'k region is under enemy attack. Buildings and rolling stock were also damaged. Two railway workers were wounded in the shelling.

According to the agency's information , one victim was hospitalized, and medical assistance was provided to another worker on the spot.

Recall

Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Dnipro and Synelnykivka, damaging a warehouse, businesses and residential buildings. One person was injured, and air defense shot down 7 enemy drones.

