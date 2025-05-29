The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles: explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguev

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49465 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63394 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81129 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73969 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134189 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87887 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116881 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109408 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114266 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101787 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.9m/s
64%
745mm
Popular news

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 49466 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134189 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179652 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256417 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 267008 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81515 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 87001 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101269 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 160004 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97258 views
Actual

Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles: explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles. Explosions were recorded in the suburbs of Chuguev, information about the consequences and victims is being clarified.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles: explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguev

The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region with missiles - explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguev. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles: explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguev. Information about the victims and consequences of the hit is being clarified 

- said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Syniehubov stressed that the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Kharkiv region and called not to ignore alarm signals.

Attack on Kharkiv: At least 4 explosions heard 28.05.25, 00:59 • 10067 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Chuhuiv
Brent
$63.56
Bitcoin
$107,024.20
S&P 500
$5,883.59
Tesla
$361.39
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,346.56
Ethereum
$2,643.67