The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles: explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguev. Information about the victims and consequences of the hit is being clarified - said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Syniehubov stressed that the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Kharkiv region and called not to ignore alarm signals.

