The enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, there are blackouts, in Chernihiv region schedules are in three queues simultaneously - Ukrenergo

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions, including Odesa region, over the past day, resulting in power outages in some areas, and scheduled power cuts are still in effect in Chernihiv region, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, there are blacked-out consumers in some regions," Ukrenergo reported.

In particular, according to NEC, the situation in Chernihiv region remains the most difficult. "Due to equipment damaged by the enemy, "Chernihivoblenergo" is currently forced to apply hourly outages of three queues simultaneously," the report says.

Emergency restoration work in the region continues.

The Ministry of Energy indicated that the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region.

"As a result of the night drone attack, there is damage to the energy infrastructure and blacked-out consumers in Odesa region. Energy workers are doing everything possible to power all subscribers as soon as possible," Ukrenergo noted.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.23 m. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.

