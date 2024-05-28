The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones and artillery shells. RMA told about the destruction
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones and artillery shells. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, 6 private houses were damaged, UNN reports.
According to Lysak, during the day the enemy terrorized Nikopol, Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities.
Six private houses were damaged. One of them caught fire, the rescuers extinguished the fire. An outbuilding was destroyed. A five-story building, a greenhouse and power lines were damaged. No people were injured