The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times, five people wounded

The enemy struck two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Myrivska communities in Nikopol district were under attack. Three local residents were injured. An enterprise, apartment buildings and private houses, kiosks, a dormitory, and a car were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, Russians targeted Novopavlivska and Pokrovska communities. A private house caught fire. An educational institution, a club, and a shop were damaged. A 49-year-old woman sought medical attention, Hanzha reported.

Additionally

In the evening, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, the enemy struck Pavlohrad district.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance - Hanzha summarized.

