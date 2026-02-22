The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times, five people wounded

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 11071 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 16713 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 20435 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 36254 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 45655 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 38143 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 61607 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 63615 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41392 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38432 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.8m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22February 22, 07:37 AM • 13561 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - one person killed, 8 rescuedPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 07:57 AM • 5832 views
Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the regionPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 10:36 AM • 5276 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 15139 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead02:55 PM • 12052 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 72623 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 82231 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 91367 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 103976 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 142038 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 34239 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 36562 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 37189 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 28710 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 31238 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Gold

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times, five people wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The occupiers launched over 50 strikes on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attacks, four women were wounded.

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times, five people wounded

The enemy struck two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Myrivska communities in Nikopol district were under attack. Three local residents were injured. An enterprise, apartment buildings and private houses, kiosks, a dormitory, and a car were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, Russians targeted Novopavlivska and Pokrovska communities. A private house caught fire. An educational institution, a club, and a shop were damaged. A 49-year-old woman sought medical attention, Hanzha reported.

Additionally

In the evening, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, the enemy struck Pavlohrad district. 

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance 

- Hanzha summarized.

AFU expels Russian occupiers from Dnipropetrovsk region - Air Assault Forces22.02.26, 15:52 • 2986 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast