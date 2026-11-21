Russian forces struck a railway station in the Ovruch community of Zhytomyr region. One person was injured in the attack. This was reported by Vitalii Bunечko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The injured person was promptly hospitalized. They are currently in a medical facility, where they are receiving the necessary care.

After the strike, a fire broke out on the station premises. Units of the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing it. As of 5:00 p.m., the fire had been completely put out.

Russia is spreading fake reports about a military target after a child and a medic were killed in Kryvyi Rih — the Center for Countering Disinformation