The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 23, Russian troops attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast with combat drones. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.
In the Lviv region, on the night of December 23, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked by Russian troops, with consequences, said the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.
Tonight, the enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with combat drones. Unfortunately, there are consequences.
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage23.12.25, 07:45 • 15833 views