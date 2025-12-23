The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast

In the Lviv region, on the night of December 23, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked by Russian troops, with consequences, said the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with combat drones. Unfortunately, there are consequences. - Kozytskyi wrote.

