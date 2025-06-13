The Dutch government has approved NATO's target spending on defense of 5% of GDP

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
06:18 PM • 5716 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 41090 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 43568 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 43257 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 51638 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 69580 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 76822 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95543 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 242068 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171584 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
76%
751mm
Popular news
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 132940 views
"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequencesJune 13, 11:29 AM • 13080 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 67032 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 31990 views
Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky02:20 PM • 6198 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 67495 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 137947 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 146478 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 159003 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 242071 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 41102 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 32348 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 88999 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 69855 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 135087 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

The Dutch government has approved NATO's target spending on defense of 5% of GDP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

The Dutch government has agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2032, supporting NATO's goal. This decision may lead to a conflict with parliament.

The Dutch government has approved NATO's target spending on defense of 5% of GDP

The interim cabinet of Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has agreed to increase the country's defense and security spending to 5% of national gross domestic product by 2032, in line with the proposed target of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

The Dutch government, which lost its parliamentary majority last week, is due to host the NATO summit on June 24-25 in The Hague. It is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump, who has demanded that allies increase defense spending to 5% of national GDP after threatening to leave the alliance.

We have agreed on 5% of GDP, of which 3.5% is for basic defense spending and 1.5% for broader security, but we are still open to discussion about the exact year and the exact path to growth for this. Some countries may need flexibility in terms of timing

- said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

NATO leaders at the summit intend to adopt this figure as a goal for members of the Organization. It even exceeds US defense spending. Achieving this goal is expected to cost the Netherlands up to 19 billion euros ($22 billion).

This decision by the country's government could lead to a conflict with parliament, which last week opposed the new NATO target in a non-binding vote. It plans to discuss the issue again on Tuesday.

Germany needs to increase the number of armed forces by 60,000 soldiers - Pistorius05.06.25, 16:16 • 2484 views

Without the support of a parliamentary majority, Schoof will host the summit without significant powers to implement its main goal.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision, but we still need to discuss this issue in Parliament 

– Schoof said.

Some American lawmakers "have no idea" about the scale of Russia's rearmament - Merz06.06.25, 18:07 • 4866 views

Let us remind you

NATO countries plan to take into account new funds spent on strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine - as defense spending as part of the Alliance's proposal to increase its defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Britain will be forced to sign an agreement to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 at the NATO summit this month. This will take place as part of the alliance's secretary general's campaign to support cooperation with the administration of US President Donald Trump.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Hague
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9