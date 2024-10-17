The DPRK has completely severed transportation links with South Korea
Kyiv • UNN
The DPRK has blown up highways and railways on the border with South Korea, completely severing transportation links. This decision is explained by the “hostile status” of South Korea of South Korea and the tense security situation.
Pyongyang has confirmed that the DPRK army has completely eliminated road and rail communications with South Korea. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency, according to UNN.
According to the order of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea No. 00122, on October 15, the General Staff of the KPA, as part of the phased work on the consistent separation of the territorial borders under the state power of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from the territory of the Republic of Korea, took measures to completely physically sever the roads and railways on our side of the southern border in the eastern and western regions of the southern border connected to the Republic of Korea
A representative of the DPRK Ministry of Defense said that on the afternoon of October 15, 60 meters of road and railroad were completely torn apart by explosions in Kamho village, Koson County, Gangwon Province, and Tonne village, Panmun District, Kaesong City, respectively.
“These are inevitable and legitimate measures based on the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic, which has defined the Republic of Korea as an absolutely hostile state, and the serious security situation, which is reaching the brink of unpredictable war due to a serious military and political provocation by hostile forces,” the statement said,
A representative of the DPRK Ministry of Land and Environmental Protection confirmed that the explosion had no negative impact on the environment and that the communication route between the DPRK and the ROK was thoroughly severed as a result of these measures.
As noted, a representative of the DPRK Ministry of Defense said that we will continue to take our measures to turn the blocked southern border into an eternal fortress.