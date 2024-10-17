The DPRK has completely severed transportation links with South Korea

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

The DPRK has completely severed transportation links with South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13151 views

The DPRK has blown up highways and railways on the border with South Korea, completely severing transportation links. This decision is explained by the “hostile status” of South Korea of South Korea and the tense security situation.

The DPRK has completely severed transportation links with South Korea

Pyongyang has confirmed that the DPRK army has completely eliminated road and rail communications with South Korea. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency, according to UNN

According to the order of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea No. 00122, on October 15, the General Staff of the KPA, as part of the phased work on the consistent separation of the territorial borders under the state power of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from the territory of the Republic of Korea, took measures to completely physically sever the roads and railways on our side of the southern border in the eastern and western regions of the southern border connected to the Republic of Korea

- , the statement said.

A representative of the DPRK Ministry of Defense said that on the afternoon of October 15, 60 meters of road and railroad were completely torn apart by explosions in Kamho village, Koson County, Gangwon Province, and Tonne village, Panmun District, Kaesong City, respectively.

North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean road on the border15.10.24, 07:22 • 23960 views

“These are inevitable and legitimate measures based on the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic, which has defined the Republic of Korea as an absolutely hostile state, and the serious security situation, which is reaching the brink of unpredictable war due to a serious military and political provocation by hostile forces,” the statement said,

A representative of the DPRK Ministry of Land and Environmental Protection confirmed that the explosion had no negative impact on the environment and that the communication route between the DPRK and the ROK was thoroughly severed as a result of these measures.

As noted, a representative of the DPRK Ministry of Defense said that we will continue to take our measures to turn the blocked southern border into an eternal fortress.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
North Korea
South Korea
