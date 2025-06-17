The doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry pleaded guilty

Dr. Salvador Placensia has agreed to plead guilty to four counts in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

The plea agreement was released on Friday in Los Angeles District Court. According to its terms, Placensia will plead guilty to four counts of illegally distributing a controlled substance – ketamine. The other seven counts, including charges of falsifying documents, will be dropped.

According to the case file, Placensia gave Perry more than 20 vials of ketamine, ketamine lollipops and syringes in the weeks leading up to the actor's death in October 2023. He also instructed the actor's assistant on how to administer the drug.

Matthew Perry's journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused trust because they saw him as a source of profit, and ended with street drug dealers who sold him ketamine in unmarked vials. - said US Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram.

Court documents state that Placensia and another doctor, Mark Chavez, corresponded about a fee from Perry.

I wonder how much this idiot will pay - wrote Placensia.

I hope you take a thousand from him. Let him pay in cash, - Chavez replied.

Additionally

The case involves a total of five people, including doctors Placensia and Chavez, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasu, and Jaswin Sangu – known in certain circles as the "Ketamine Queen". She is the only one who has not pleaded guilty. Her trial is scheduled for August 2025.

Reference

Matthew Perry, star of the series "Friends", died on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54. According to a toxicology report, the cause of death was ketamine poisoning, which led to respiratory arrest during sleep.